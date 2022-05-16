Ric Flair's Final Match Will Reportedly Be Against One of His Old Rivals

✖

Ric Flair and Starrcast announced on Monday that the 16-time former world champion will step back inside the ring at 73 years old on July 31 for a match at the Nashville Fairgrounds. There was no mention of who Flair's opponent would be during the initial announcement, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that the current plan is for Flair to take part in a tag team match against one of his old rivals, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. The other competitors will reportedly be FTR (with Flair) and the Rock N' Roll Express (with Steamboat), making it a six-man tag match.

The pair had three famous matches in 1989 that many consider to be the greatest trilogy in professional wrestling history. The last of those three, taking place at WrestleWar at the Nashville Municipal on May 7, saw Flair win back the NWA World Heavyweight Championship that Steamboat had beaten him four three months prior.

Fightful Select has learned the active plan is for Ric Flair to wrestle RICKY THE DRAGON STEAMBOAT at this year's Starrcast in a tag team match.



Flair initially retired in 2008 but has since wrestled 16 times, the last of which was in 2011 for Impact Wrestling. Steamboat, 69, last wrestled for Florida Championship Wrestling in 2010 back when it was still WWE's developmental territory. He teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat, to beat The Dudebusters.

We have not confirmed that this match has been finalized for the show, but it's been in the plans for Starrcast for several weeks, with Steamboat meeting with Conrad Thompson in person. One of the angles for the event was to help provide Flair and Steamboat with memorable final matches, as neither man likely expected what was their last match to be so," Sapp wrote on Fightful Select.

The initial release for Flair's match read, "On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" wrestling event. Taking place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years in the professional wrestling business."

