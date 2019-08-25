Watch: Ring of Honor’s PCO Gets 17 Stitches After Nasty Injury at Saturday Night at Center Stage

PCO once again reminded wrestling fans that’s he’s not human after Ring of Honor‘s latest event, Saturday Night at Center Stage, in Atlanta on Saturday.

The former WWF star (then known as Pierre Carl Ouellet as one half of The Quebecers) successfully defended the ROH Six-Man World Tag Team Championships alongside Marty Scurll and Brody King against Lifeblood. However PCO suffered a severe cut above the eye during the match, and needed 17 stitches afterwards.

In a rather disturbing video he uploaded to social media, the big man laughed and whispered “Yeah, that’s a good job” as the stitches were inserted. Fair warning, the video is graphic!

That’s a good JOB ! 17 stitches yaaaaa ! I’m not hUmAn pic.twitter.com/hj0oGa7dRA — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) August 25, 2019

Ouellet originally retired from wrestling back in 2011, but popped back up in 2016 under his new “French Frankenstein” gimmick where he showed an incredible tolerance for pain and would take part in vignettes where he manager Destro would “train” him by making him endure various forms of torture. The new gimmick helped him become a staple of the independent scene, and by the time he took part in PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles in September 2018 he had successfully built up a cult following. At 50-years-old, Ouellet signed a deal with Ring of Honor in December 2018.

He has spent the duration of his time on the roster as a member of Villain enterprises alongside Scurll, King and (most recently) Flip Gordon. Along with the six-man titles and a run as the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Ouellet is currently one half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions alongside King after the pair won the 2019 Crockett Cup.

NWA announced its split from Ring of Honor back in July, though the pair have not been stripped of the titles. Dalton Castle gave his reaction to the news during an interview with ComicBook.com on Thursday.

“Oh it was shocking,” Castle said. “Yeah, I mean, I don’t like when things change when it’s something that I enjoy. Like [NWA vice president] Dave Lagana [had[ been working with us for a while now [on backstage vignettes and promo packages] and I’ve gotten kind of accustomed to him being around and I liked him there. I feel like he helped at least me, selfishly he helped me out a lot. If you take a look at a lot of the backstage videos we did he was behind the camera and helped producing some of those and I liked having him there.”

PCO stated on Twitter he’ll be “ready to go” for the Honor for All event on Sunday in Nashville.