Road Warrior Animal Upset With How WWE Treats Tag Team Wrestling

Tag team wrestling seems to come and go in WWE. But in 2018, it’s certainly not a high priority for Vince McMahon—and Road Warrior Animal thinks this tag team slump has gone too far.

As one half of arguably the most iconic duo in the history of the sport—The Legion of Doom—Road Warrior Animal genuinely possesses an expert opinion on tag team wrestling. During an interview with Chair Shots to the Cranium, the WWE Hall of Famer aired a few grievances on today’s state of tag team wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, what you see is they have a habit of doing with tag team wrestling today, they don’t establish who the top dog tag team is and they don’t ever establish who the heel team is. Everyone can’t be equal. That’s not life, that’s not reality, that’s not tag team wrestling. … They started off with The Revival being strong and now they kill them. The Authors of Pain, yes they just beat one guy, Seth Rollins, to become tag team champions, but, what have they done before that? They’ve gotten beat! You can’t keep beating teams and then have them get a token win every now and then. You have to establish who’s the dominant guys. There is no team that stands out as being the dominant team today. That’s the problem,” he said.

It’s hard to argue against Animal’s points. WWE has seemingly gone out of their way to neglect SmackDown and Raw’s tag team divisions. The most damning evidence of that trends came at Survivor Series earlier this month when the traditional tag team match was not only relegated to the preshow, but WWE didn’t even acknowledge the result of the match. Instead at the end of the broadcast, WWE touted Raw for sweeping the evening even thought smackdown had won their tag match three hours earlier.

This lead to The New Day’s Xavier Woods to tweet the following shortly after Survivor Series ended.

“*Finishes watching #SurvivorSeries…*

My Brain:

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Me: HEY @WWE! RESPECT THE TAG DIVISION OF BOTH SHOWS AND LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT SMACKDOWN GOT A WIN TONIGHT. THE SCORE WAS 6 – 1 #PreshowCounts,” wrote Woods.

*Finishes watching #SurvivorSeries…* My Brain:

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it

Don’t do it Me: HEY @WWE! RESPECT THE TAG DIVISION OF BOTH SHOWS AND LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT SMACKDOWN GOT A WIN TONIGHT. THE SCORE WAS 6 – 1 #PreshowCounts pic.twitter.com/Uc5NbyVwtO — Austin Creed aka Truth Speaker (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 19, 2018

WWE is likely well aware of how few opportunities they give the tag division. However, barring a few exceptions like the Legion of Doom, WWE has never been a hotbed for tag team wrestling. While there have been great teams, WWE has always focused on building solo stars that can become the wrestling equivalent of Greek Gods. In short, even though Animal has a point, don’t look for WWE to push tag team wrestling to the forefront of the company,