Rob Van Dam Reportedly Appearing at WWE Raw Reunion

Former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam will reportedly appear on Raw Reunion special edition of Monday Night Raw this week, based on the merchandise that’s being sold at the venue.

The wrestling insider account @WrestleVotes uploaded a photo prior to the event showing RVD foam fingers being sold at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the site of tonight’s episode.

RVD foam hands being sold at #RAWReunion in Tampa. Hmm. pic.twitter.com/v4ZwQyZgPg — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 22, 2019

To add fuel to the speculation, RVD tweeted this earlier in the day.

Finish this.

RVD is R_ _ — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) July 22, 2019

This comes as a surprise given that Van Dam is currently signed to the Impact Wrestling roster. He has wrestled in eight matches for the company, the latest of which came on Saturday at a television taping in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

In an interview with ComicBook.com back in March, Van Dam spoke about the possibility of him ever returning to WWE. His last run ended in 2014, where he was primarily used in the midcard.

“I don’t see me going back to full-time ever,” he said. “Even for a short schedule, I can’t see being on the road full-time like I was. Because, it was really stressful for me. I was always counting the days until the end of my contract.

“The last couple of runs I did with WWE, and the run before when I left in 2007, I needed spiritually — I needed to be out of there,” he added. “Because, my spirit was unhappy. And then, everything else follows that. Mind, body, and spirit have to be in balance in order to have balance.”

Back in 2006 Van Dam was both the WWE and ECW Champion after defeating then-champ John Cena at the One Night Stand pay-per-view event. But both of his reigns came to unceremonious endings when he was pulled over and arrested in Hanging Rock, Ohio on drug possession charges. He left the company roughly a year later.

Stars that have been announced for Monday’s edition of Raw include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Kurt Angle, Ted DiBiase, Sgt. Slaughter, Christian, The Hurricane, The Boogeyman, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Santino Marella, Mark Henry and Mick Foley, just to name a few.