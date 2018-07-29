The Rock Reveals Daughter to Pursue WWE Career

There’s a decent chance we never see Dywane The Rock Johnson compete in a WWE ring. However, the electrifying DNA of The Great One may still be represented.

The Rock appeared on Good Morning America to promote his new movie, Skyscraper on Tuesday and revealed his teenage daughter Simone wants to become a WWE Superstar.

“Yeah, here’s the crazy thing with my daughter, Simone, she’s so smart, she’s going into her senior year, she signed with IMG as a model, [and was a] Golden Globes Ambassador,” Rock said. “Simon is working so hard – and her work has already started – she wants to be a WWE Wrestler.”

And how does The Rock feel about his daughter following in his footsteps?

“I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, ‘Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that,’” Rock responded. “And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she’s going to be a champ.”

Ata Johnson, Rocky’s mother was int he crowd and GMA snagged a fun quote from her as well.

“She will lay the smack down,” she said.

However, it’s not just The Rock’s offspring that is considering a run in WWE’s ring, but The Great On himself.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said on the Skyscraper red carpet.

This quote alone seems like a hint that’s hard to misinterpret.But just to make sure the rumor mongering is thorough, we must point out that Elias has been actively poking at The Great One on Twitter and during interviews. The Drifter joined Busted Open Radio recently and went out of his way to take a swipe at The Rock

“But Rock if you’re out there listening, I’m doing it every single week. I’m doing it in front of millions of people around the world every single week. I’m doing in front of tens of thousands in person live at every show I go to. So why don’t you come, walk with Elias and I can show you how it’s really done,” he said.



There’s a truism to wrestling that must be underlined: Anytime a WWE Superstar says anything into a microphone is best to assume they’re working. Elias is no jabroni either—he’s fully capable of going toe-to-toe with Rock in a verbal exchange. WWE is probably well aware for that and considering they’re both guitarists, this could be a perfect recipe for fun — and money.