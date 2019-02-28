Roman Reigns Announces His Leukemia Is in Remission

Roman Reigns kicked off this week’s Monday Night Raw, announcing that his leukemia is officially in remission.

After drinking in the crowd noise for nearly 10 minutes, Reigns thanked the crowd in attendance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and told them he missed being in front of the WWE fans.

Reigns admitted that prior to his hiatus, he was afraid of revealing that he had leukemia because he was unsure how people would react. He said by the time he got home, the amount of support he received from fans was “overwhelming and God-sent.”

Reigns said the support gave him a new source of strength, and that he would use that strength to step back into the ring. He said he also wants to raise awareness and aid to those battling leukemia, using the platform he has with the company.

He then decided it was time to get to the advertised update.

“The good news is, I’m in remission ya’ll,” Reigns said. “So with that being said, The Big Dog is back.”

As for how soon he’d be back in a ring, Reigns said “let’s crawl before we can walk” when he noticed fans chanting “WrestleMania.”

Reigns celebrated with the jubilant crowd for several minutes before being joined onstage by his former Shield brother Seth Rollins.

Reigns had not been seen on WWE television since the Oct. 22 edition of Raw, where he revealed to the world of his battle with leukemia, and that the cancer had returned for the first time in 11 years. He relinquished the WWE Universal Championship on the spot, and promised fans at the time that he’d be back.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said at the time. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” he continued. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”