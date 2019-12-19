Roman Reigns Booked for Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey Special

The lineup for Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live from Time Square special was announced this week, and WWE fans will definitely recognize one of the names on the guest list. According to Deadline, the show will feature a match involving former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, along with a live performance from the Village People and performances from LL Cool J, DJ Z_Trip, the Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Killers, Backstreet Boys, Tyga and appearances from Gordon Ramsay, Jenna Dewan and Will Arnett. Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Maria Menounos will co-host the show alongside Harvey.

It’s unclear yet whether that announcement means Reigns will wrestle a live match during the show or if FOX will air a replay of one of his older matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns latest feud saw him lose a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match against King Corbin at the TLC pay-per-view on Sunday, thanks in large part to interference from Dolph Ziggler, The Revival and a dozen security guards. “The Big Dog” got a bit of revenge at the end, spearing Corbin onto a crowd of wrestlers at the end of the show.

Throughout 2019 Reigns has taken a step back as the top WWE babyface, letting Seth Rollins take over the role (at least up until his recent heel turn). Though fans soured on him as the year went on, Reigns still applauded his former Shield brother for the work he did.

“There is a lot to being the face of WWE,” Reigns said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “It’s not only about being in the ring. It’s about how you represent, and that is a 24-7, 365 job. You’ve got to be on all the time for 52 weeks a year. But I’m telling you now, my brother is legit.”

“I was so proud of him and what he did at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar,” he added. “He obviously had one of those weeks where the Twitter machine and the Internet went nuts on him, but he bounced back and answered the call.”

When the brand split was officially reintroduced this year, Reigns was SmackDown’s first overall pick in the 2019 WWE Draft.