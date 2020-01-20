Watch: Fan Captures Funny Interaction With Roman Reigns at a WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns teamed up with The Usos to take on King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a six-man tag match at a WWE live event in Knoxville, TN on Saturday night. After the bout a fan in the crowd managed to film a quick video of Reigns, who was playing along with the crowd in comedic fashion as they chanted for the Usos. “The Big Dog” has been on the losing end of a rivalry with Corbin for months, mostly because the reigning King of the Ring has Ziggler, Roode and The Revival as his backup. Jimmy and Jey Uso finally helped even those odds upon their return, and now Reigns will get the chance to beat Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 26.

On top of that match, Reigns is booked to take part in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Every oddsmaker that keeps track of WWE betting odds has him as the favorite to win the Rumble and move on to a match with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

The former WWE Champion caught a bit of flack over the weekend when fans noticed he uses a black pad to protect is fist when he punches the ground during his entrace. Reigns explained himself, then decided to take a shot at Goldberg.

Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/OgHEoUuDIt — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 18, 2020

Goldberg responded by bringing up the rivalry between his and Reigns’ alma maters — the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.