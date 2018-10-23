How Many People Within WWE Knew About Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Announcement?

Roman Reigns revealing the return of his leukemia on Raw will go down as one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. Of the many questions that are begging to be answered, perhaps this one is most prominent: who else knew?

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, only a handful of people within WWE knew what Roman Reigns’ address would be like.

“I am told that a very small amount of people knew beforehand, probably between six and eight of the top executives,” Alvarez said. “So when the show opens and the announcers are all happy talking about Roman Reigns defending the title at Crown Jewel — none of that was a put-on.”

This would explain the announce team’s numb reaction to Reigns’ surreal news. The same goes for the dozens of genuine responses from WWE Superstars on social media as well as backstage.

“None of them had any idea what was going on until he went out there and did his speech,” Alvarez added, “and he has since gone home and that’s the story. I guess we’ll just have to find out how well he does with treatment — the second battle, it’s worrisome.”

In a world that is subjected to rumors and speculative reports, not once was Reigns’ cancer ever reported before Monday night. The specifics of his condition are still unknown, but it looks like Reigns will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Here’s a chunk of Reigns’ speech from Raw:

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.

But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

