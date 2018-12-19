WWE’s Roman Reigns Making Pair of Public Appearances in February

Since leaving the company in October, there has been little news about Roman Reigns and his fight with leukemia. However, The Big Dog will make two public appearances on behalf of WWE in early 2019.

Reigns will partake in the Autorama World of Wheels event as one of their celebrity draws. Reigns will be at the Pittsburgh show on February 8 and in Indianapolis on February 10.

The 33-year-old was also booked for ACE Comic Con in Phoenix ahead of the Royal Rumble but was swapped out for Becky Lynch. Outside of a November cameo at a Georgia Tech football game, Reigns has been off the grid.

WWE has made mention of Reigns a handful of times, a move that was questioned by some fans. Given it was Dean Ambrose who used Reigns’ heartbreaking situation to advance a storyline with Seth Rollins, some fans felt like WWE had exploited Reigns illness. Reigns name has since stay off of WWE television and that will likely remain the same for some time.

There’s no telling when Reigns could return to the ring. Of course, it’s more important Joe Anoa’i beats leukemia, but the happiest ending lies with him returning as The Big Dog to reclaim the throne he had to step away from.

Reigns’ reveal was one of the most poignant moments in WWE history. His Raw address was certainly the biggest moment of this era as his speech left both WWE Superstars and fans floored.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”