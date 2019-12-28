Roman Reigns’ Opponent for FOX New Year’s Eve Special Revealed

Roman Reigns’ match that will be broadcast as part of the FOX New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey special on Tuesday night has been revealed.

If you don’t want to have the match spoiled for you, you should stop reading now. The match was taped following Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast in Detroit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match featured Reigns taking on Dolph Ziggler. Michael Cole and Corey Graves did the commentary for the match, and Maria Menounos was brought to Detroit on Friday night to serve as guest ring announcer.

Several WWE stars will reportedly be sent to New York for the TV special and likely be part of the broadcast as they countdown to 2020 at Midnight. NFL star Rob Gronkowski and music group The Village People have also been announced for the show.

Below are some shots of the match that was taped on Friday night, courtesy of various social media postings from fans in attendance.

Oh! They’re filming the Roman/Dolph NYE thing now, and they flew Maria Menounos all the way to Detroit to be the special guest ring announcer! pic.twitter.com/DpGEoBSDH0 — Danny (@dajosc11) December 28, 2019

Roman Reigns wins vs Dolph Ziggler At Steve Harvey’s NYC New Years Eve pic.twitter.com/yDAk5q3Ll3 — Wings 2019! (@let346312) December 28, 2019

Reigns was victorious in the bout following a Spear.