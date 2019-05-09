Roman Reigns Reveals What Advice Vince McMahon Gave Him After Learning His Cancer Diagnosis

Back in October Roman Reigns made the shocking reveal that his leukemia diagnosis had returned for the first time in 11 years. The announcement brought his first reign as WWE Universal Champion to a grinding halt and forced one of WWE’s biggest stars to step away from the world of professional wrestling while he underwent treatment. In February Reigns returned with news that his cancer was in remission, allowing him to return to action shortly thereafter.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated this week, Reigns said he took to heart some advice that Vince McMahon gave him when he first told him about the cancer diagnosis — live in the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now that I’m back, I’m enjoying every moment,” Reigns said. “That goes back to what Vince McMahon told me. Vince said to me, ‘Be present. Be there with your family and friends, and absorb everything you can. Maximize all that you can.’”

Reigns made his in-ring return at Fastlane when he reunited The Shield for a six-man tag match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Even though the three won in dominant fashion, McIntyre clearly wasn’t finsihed with “The Big Dog” as he repeatedly attacked him and Dean Ambrose in the weeks that followed. This led to a match at WrestleMania 35, where Reigns beat McIntyre.

This week Reigns was at the forefront of a new policy regarding WWE’s two television brands. After teasing that he had “unfinished business” on Raw, Reigns opened Monday Night Raw this week despite being a member of SmackDown Live‘s roster. This led to McMahon making the announcement for the new Wild Card Rule, which will allow four members from one roster to freely jump to the other with consequence on any given week. McMahon originally stated only three wrestlers were allowed, then changed it to four later in the ngiht only for both shows to break that rule anyway.

Reigns is currently booked to face Elias at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!