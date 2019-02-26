Watch: Roman Reigns Delivers His First Spear Since Returning From Cancer Diagnosis

Roman Reigns made the surprise announcement on Monday Night Raw this week that his luekemia was officially in remission.

But it turns out “The Big Dog” wasn’t finished for the evening.

After losing a No Disqualification match against Drew McIntyre, Dean Ambrose found himself on the receiving end of a four-on-one beatdown from McIntyre, Elias, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. Seth Rollins’ music hit as The Architext made his way down the ramp with a steel chair. But it turned out he wasn’t alone as Reigns’ music hit and he made his way down to the ring as well.

Rollins and Reigns quickly dispatched of the four heels with the latter hitting a few Superman Punches and a spear to McIntyre. The two celebrated in the ring, though they didn’t acknowledge the third member of The Shield until he finally made his way to his feet while the two were halfway up the entrance ramp.

The Shield haven’t been a unit since Reigns announced he was stepping away from wrestling to deal with cancer treatment. Later that same evening in the main event of Raw, Ambrose turned on Rollins moments after the pair had won the Raw Tag Team Championships.

In the weeks that followed Ambrose finally revealed the reason for his heel turn was because he felt the trio needed to “pay for their sins” that they committed while as a group, going so far as to say that Reigns was being “punished” by having the cancer diagnosis.

However Ambrose’s heel turn was quickly pulled back when the company officially confirmed that Ambrose was leaving when his contract expires in April.

Earlier in the evening, Reigns took to Instagram to thank his friends, fans and family for their support throughout his battle with cancer.

“I’m back, I didn’t get enough,” Reigns said. “I said it before, I’m going to say it a lot, thank you. And I didn’t really get a chance because, I’m not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response and they actually cheered me. Crazy. But I just want to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, thank you to my family, thank you to my children, but most of all thank you to my wife. Along with everyone else that sent their support and prayers. I just don’t feel like I would be in this position, feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time and it’s not the last time, but it’s one more time. Thank you.”