Roman Reigns Gives Latest Comments on Rumored WrestleMania 39 Match With The Rock

Roman Reigns was a recent guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and gave his latest comments about the heavily-rumored dream match between himself and Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said, "If it works out then I'm ready It seems like it's been that way — all the big names, all the big stars, whether from our business, from the movies to the internet now... I've been in a very cool groove where these things have kinda just come to me. Hopefully [WWE] will just continue to do that."

Johnson hasn't denied the possibility of returning to the WWE to face Reigns, but there's been no confirmation of it either. The big roadblock to the match is Johnson's busy schedule and the potential film projects that could prevent him from taking part in the match. WWE is seemingly operating as though the match is happening, reportedly making sure "The Tribal Chief" doesn't lose in any capacity between and when the match will hopefully take place at WrestleMania 39 next April. The tricky part is that they want to have two separate world champions again by then, something they haven't had since Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championship back at WrestleMania 38.

Since that unification, Reigns has also been on a new WWE contract that requires fewer house show dates, TV appearances and pay-per-view matches. He just defended his title at Clash at the Castle, but reportedly won't be back to defend it again until November's Crown Jewel.

"The main thing is, no, we're not going to be on every single pay-per-view, but anything that I am on, which will be all the major ones and a couple of the other ones that fall in-between the big four and the Saudis. I'll always support those with TV to build the story and rivalry going forward. Compared to what I did, technically, compared to a full-time, on everything, you only get a day and a half a week, yeah, it's part-time compared to what I usually run. I'm an annual character on WWE television. It's done well so far. The reactions, it makes everything feel more special if you're not as attainable or available. It puts a little mystique around you. Pretty much all of the houses have done well. The actual reaction, the decibel level is still very high. I couldn't have planned for it to go any better. Hopefully, we'll continue to build that. I've done it to where, I could do it every single week, that's no problem. At the same time, if the quality is high, the quantity doesn't have to be crazy," he recently told the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.

h/t Wrestling Inc.