Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon Booked for Super ShowDown

WWE continued their build towards their next Saudi Arabia event, Super ShowDown, during Monday Night Raw this week, as Shane McMahon announced he’ll take on Roman Reigns in Jeddah on June 7. Reigns kicked off the top of Raw’s second hour by trying to cut a promo, only to get interrupted by McMahon. Stating that he was still mad Reigns punched his father Vince McMahon in the face weeks back, McMahon promised to that he’d get revenge on Reigns in the near future. Reigns tried to goad McMahon into facing him tonight, but he declined by claiming he was still too beat up from the Steel Cage match with Miz the night before.

McMahon then booked the match for Jeddah with Drew McIntyre at his side, while also hinting that Reigns wasn’t done with Elias despite “The Big Dog” beating “The Drifter” in 10 seconds the night prior.

While the match was originally announced as a singles match, all signs point to this becoming some sort of handicap match in the near future. Not only does McMahon have McIntyre and Elias backing him up, but Miz made it clear in a backstage segment that he isn’t done with McMahon either.

Other matches announced for Super ShowDown include Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, Triple H vs. Randy Orton, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, “Demon” Finn Balor vs. Andrade for the Intercontinental Championship and a 50-man battle royale.

Reigns was just one of many wrestlers to pick up a big win on Sunday night at Money in the Bank. Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston both retained their world championships, Rey Mysterio became a Grand Slam Champion by defeating Samoa Joe for the United States Championship, Bayley won both the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and the SmackDown Women’s Championship (via cash in) in one night and Becky Lynch managed to retain one of her championships by beating Lacey Evans.

“The Big Dog” has been a staple of WWE television ever since he returned from his battle with leukemia. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Reigns revealed what advice Vince gave him when he first learned his diagnosis.

“Now that I’m back, I’m enjoying every moment,” Reigns said. “That goes back to what Vince McMahon told me. Vince said to me, ‘Be present. Be there with your family and friends, and absorb everything you can. Maximize all that you can.’”