Roman Reigns WWE Ultimate Edition Figure Now Up For Pre-Order

Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition line of figures continues to expand, and the latest addition to the series is none other than The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table himself Roman Reigns. Reigns has had several figures released in the WWE Basic and Elite series, but this will be his first Ultimate Edition release, and featuring expanded articulation, alternate head sculpts, a Universal Championship belt, and more. The impressive figure is now up for pre-order on Amazon for $32.99 and is expected to ship out in late October, and you can pre-order the figure right here. You can also check out the figure for yourself below.

The Reigns figure features over 30 points of articulation and two swappable heads, including one that recreates his trademark finishing move. He also comes with a Bloodline shirt and a Ula Fala, as well as swappable hands and one hand with his red glove.

Now, it does not come with the WWE Championship, so you can't recreate his current Undisputed Universal Champion look right out of the box, but there are enough WWE Championships out there from other figures in the line that you can probably get one for a decent price to complete his current Undisputed look.

You can find the official description below.

Recreate favorite Roman Reigns moments from entrance to finisher -- the Ultimate Edition action figure comes with swappable head, interchangeable hands, and Universal Championship! The highly detailed 6 in tall action figure features life-like TrueFX facial detail to bring the Superstar to life!

Play out signature moves with 30+ points of articulation including an ab-crunch torso, butterfly joints, double-jointed arms and knees, and articulated toes. Includes entrance gear to pose Roman Reigns figure as he makes his way to the ring! The WWE Universe can collect these figures to make their collection Ultimate (each sold separately, subject to availability).

The WWE Ultimate Edition Roman Reigns figure is slated to ship on October 25th.

