WWE: Which World Championship Milestone Will Roman Reigns Beat Next?

Roman Reigns' reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion officially reached 1,028 days last week, surpassing Pedro Morales' WWWF Championship reign from 1971-73 to become the fourth-longest reign in company history. Reigns now joins Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund and Hulk Hogan as the longest-reigning world champions in company history and the longest-reigning WWE world champion of this millennium by a wide margin. The next big hurdle Reigns will attempt to cross is the second of Sammartino's two world championship reigns, which lasted for 1,237 days from 1973-77. Reigns will need to remain champion until January 20, 2024, to beat that record, a date that will likely come shortly before the 2024 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Reigns is currently involved in the "Bloodline Civil War" against The Usos after the pair finally decided to fight back against "The Head of the Table's" tyranny. He'll team with Solo Sikoa in a match against the pair at Money in the Bank this weekend in London.

Who is Roman Reigns' Next Challenger?

As for his championship run, Reigns hasn't defended the title while the cameras are rolling since WrestleMania 39 and likely won't again until SummerSlam in early August. WWE also recently announced the Payback pay-per-view for Sept. 2, the same show Reigns started his Universal Championship reign on three years prior

"That's really Roman's greatest challenge in life is topping himself. The Roman Reigns of tomorrow has to be better than the Roman Reigns of today, and the Roman Reigns two days from now needs to be better than the Roman Reigns tomorrow. So the only true 'challenger' to Roman Reigns is himself, that he has to be constantly better; he can never truly peak because once he peaks, that's it, we've reached the apex, it's time to go do something else. But in challenging himself to be greater tomorrow than he is today ... then we are constantly evolving and 'The Tribal Chief' gets better and better,'" Paul Heyman said during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show before claiming Reigns is only in the "sophomore" stage of his career.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card