Ronda Rousey Clowns Becky Lynch for Getting Hurt Ahead of WWE Survivor Series

The everyone seems to be collectively bummed about Becky Lynch being too injured to fight at Survivor Series — everyone except Ronda Rousey.

As of Monday, Rousey and Lynch were set to meet in what was likely to be Survivor Serie’s best match. But thanks to a concussion and broken nose, Lynch will be replaced by Charlotte Flair. Upon hearing the news, Rousey wrote a scathing “Get Well Soon” on Instagram.

“I’m really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged ass whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center.”

Unfortunately, now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy.

And have fun watching Korean soap operas on Netflix or whatever the hell the Millennial Man does with her free time. Don’t worry I’m not the backstabbing cheap shotting ambushing cowardly type, so you’re perfectly safe to take your time and heal up until your figurative balls have dropped and you’re finally ready to for your comeuppance. I want you 100% healed up, prepared, and looking me in the eye when the bell rings. Lemmie know when you’re done healing your boo-boos and ready for me to serve you your ass on a silver platter with your avocado toast.”

“I do have to admit, The Millennial Man is stunningly conniving. She poked the bear and ran like a bat outta hell when the bear awoke – Feeding me her favorite frienemy and fellow #FAUXhorsewoman. Charlotte Flair is a new level of manipulative cowardice, even for The Millennial Man. Charlotte is a Superfight and I’ve always wanted to fight her – but she’s just the stand in for the beating Beck Lynch has coming to her this Sunday. I’ll be sending The Champ a choice piece of Charlotte as a souvenir.”

This message won’t do Rousey any favors with the WWE Universe and Lynch has become a bit of an icon in recent weeks. Before we knew she had collected a pair of injuries, Raw appeared to be a career-defining moment for Lynch. After jumping Rousey backstage, Lynch lead Team SmackDown in an assault on the women of Raw. During the scrum, an errant punch from Nia Jax crushed Lynch’s face and she immediately began pouring out blood. Soaked in red, Lynch struck a series of victorious poses that made her look like the William Wallace of WWE.

Those great visuals had us pumped for Survivor Serie, but we’ll have to wait. Regardless, Rousey vs. Lynch is still one of WWE’s best options, and could even be the plan for WrestleMania 35.