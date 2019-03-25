Rousey, Flair and Lynch React to Being Named WrestleMania 35’s Main Event

Since SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair have been leading WWE. And after nine months of carrying a billion dollar company, this trio of women will make history and compete in the first ever all-women’s main event at WrestleMania.

WWE broke the news Monday morning with an official press release, but anyone who’s tuned into wrestling lately new this was a forgone conclusion. While Seth Rollins a Brock Lesnar is certainly qualified to close out WM35, the Raw Women’s Championship match simply has more punching power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each woman tweeted out their initial reaction, with the heel Rousey taking full credit for the women’s unprecedented stage.

“I came. I saw. I changed the game. Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year. I won’t hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you’re all welcome anyway,” wrote Rousey.

I came. I saw. I changed the game.

Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year.

•

I won’t hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you’re all welcome anyway. 😎 #MRSwrestlemania

•https://t.co/k4IrxSiFbX — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 25, 2019

Flair, who’s long been promising a female-exclusive ‘Mania main event was delighted to see her dream finally manifest.

“It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution,” tweeted Flair.

It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 25, 2019

And Becky Lynch, who may be the most responsible for the history-making match, share a message that celebrated her long journey in WWE and promised to leave New York as Raw Women’s Champion

“I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN,” said Lynch.

I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN pic.twitter.com/XKRhMNdz5A — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 25, 2019

Here’s WWE’s press release on the big news: