Rousey, Flair and Lynch React to Being Named WrestleMania 35’s Main Event

Since SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair have been leading WWE. And after nine months of carrying a billion dollar company, this trio of women will make history and compete in the first ever all-women’s main event at WrestleMania.
WWE broke the news Monday morning with an official press release, but anyone who’s tuned into wrestling lately new this was a forgone conclusion. While Seth Rollins a Brock Lesnar is certainly qualified to close out WM35, the Raw Women’s Championship match simply has more punching power.
Each woman tweeted out their initial reaction, with the heel Rousey taking full credit for the women’s unprecedented stage.
“I came. I saw. I changed the game. Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year. I won’t hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you’re all welcome anyway,” wrote Rousey.
Flair, who’s long been promising a female-exclusive ‘Mania main event was delighted to see her dream finally manifest.
“It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution,” tweeted Flair.
And Becky Lynch, who may be the most responsible for the history-making match, share a message that celebrated her long journey in WWE and promised to leave New York as Raw Women’s Champion
“I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN,” said Lynch.
Here’s WWE’s press release on the big news:
WRESTLEMANIA® TO FEATURE FIRST-EVER WOMEN’S MAIN EVENT
STAMFORD, CT – March 25, 2019 – For the first time in WWE history, a women’s match will be the main event of WrestleMania as the Raw Women’s Championship Match featuring Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch will take place on Sunday, April 7 in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and streaming live on WWE Network around the world.
Ronda Rousey is the current Raw Women’s Champion, Olympic medalist, the first female UFC Champion, and the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. She is also an actress and New York Times bestselling author. Charlotte Flair is a seven-time Champion in WWE, a former Division 1 volleyball player, philanthropist and author. She is the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Becky Lynch is the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and was named Wrestler of the Year by both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports in 2018. She was also the first woman ever to top ESPN’s WWE Power Rankings.
At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, WWE re-branded the Divas Division the Women’s Division and unveiled a new Women’s Championship title. Since that time, the women’s evolution has placed a greater spotlight on WWE’s female performers, including more prominent storylines and deeper character development that showcases their athleticism, charisma and star power.
Last October, WWE held it’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, in front of a sold-crowd and millions more watching on WWE Network.