Ronda Rousey Claims Becky Lynch ‘Needs’ Her for WrestleMania Main Event

The Twitter feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey has been going on for months, and picked up steam once again after Lynch challenged Rousey to a match at WrestleMania 35 for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Numerous reports, along with a passionate campaign from Lynch herself, indicate the match will be the first women’s match to main event WrestleMania in its 35-year history.

On Sunday Lynch continued to pester Rousey, comparing how many matches each of them have had on pay-per-view.

“Enough though I’ve had just 6 singles PPV matches since my WWE debut (Ronnie has 7) — I’ve changed this whole damn business. Overrated? The Man is underrated af,” Lynch wrote.

Rousey responded on Monday morning and managed to get a good shot in on “The Man.”

“Unlike you I don’t give a damn about my reputation or how I’m rated,” Rousey said. “You claim you’re carrying the (WWE,) but all you do is cut promos about me, give interviews about me, and tweet me…you need me to have a real chance to get that main event spot at #WrestleMania and you know it.”

Naturally Lynch had a comeback.

“Of course, you dope,” Lynch wrote. “I run/limp towards the biggest threats in my business, unlike you did in yours.”

Rousey and Lynch were originally supposed to square off at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match, but the match was scrapped after Lynch suffered a broken face and concussion after getting hit by a wild punch from Nia Jax during a brawl between both locker rooms. Lynch chose Charlotte Flair to fill in for her, leading to a match where Rousey won by disqualification after Flair repeatedly attacked her with a kendo stick.

Backstage reports have indicated Flair will be added to the match to make it a triple threat. While some fans have pushed back against adding another person into the already intense feud, Flair is all for it.

“I am that good,” Flair said in a recent interview with Inside the Ropes. “And I am going to continue to prove to people that I am the baddest woman on the planet, and nothing’s gonna stop me, and it is my destiny to main event WrestleMania.”

The feud between Lynch and Flair stretches back to SummerSlam, where Flair won the SmackDown Women’s Championship by winning a triple threat match with Lynch and then-champion Carmella, sparking Lynch’s recent character change as “The Man.”