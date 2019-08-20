Photo: Ronda Rousey Nearly Severs Finger in Accident on FOX’s 9-1-1 Set

News of Ronda Rousey suffering an injury on the set of the FOX drama 9-1-1 first broke on Tuesday morning via TMZ. Within hours of the original report, the outlet managed to get their hands on the photos of Rousey’s injury, showing that she nearly severed a finger in an accident.

The original report stated that Rousey slammed a door on her finger during an action scene while filming in Mexico last week. An updated report added that she broke her middle finger and nearly severed its tendon while also fracturing her ring finger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TMZ also managed to get its hands on a photo of the injury. You can see an uncensored version of it in the link below.

Ronda Rousey Nearly Severs Finger Shooting ‘911,’ Fights Through the Pain!https://t.co/0gVKzLRDV8 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2019

Surprisingly, Rousey didn’t break character when the injury initially happened, and she managed to be back at work the following day.