Ronda Rousey to Star in Recurring Role on FOX’s 9-1-1

Ronda Rousey will be stepping back into the world of acting soon, according to a new report from Deadline. The former UFC and Raw Women’s Champion has signed on to play a recurring role on the upcoming third season of the FOX drama 9-1-1.

The report describes Rousey’s character as “a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.” The series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, currently stars Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Peter Krause.

Rousey stepped away from the WWE after her main event bout at WrestleMania 35, announcing several weeks later that she and husband Travis Browne were looking to start a family.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said at the time.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

However as of August the pair have made no announcement of Rousey being pregnant, and back in July she began teasing a desire to return to the squared circle.

Along with her WWE and UFC careers, Rousey has starred in such films as Mile 22, Entourage, Furious 7 and The Expendables 3. Her most recent acting role came earlier this year when she was featured in Mortal Kombat 11 as the voice of Sonya Blade.

Rousey’s casting in 9-1-1 could give WWE an opening to bring her back sooner than expected, as the company is currently gearing up to move SmackDown Live over to the FOX network starting on Oct. 4. The new 9-1-1 season premieres just a couple of weeks before that on Sept. 23.

Should she return to the WWE full-time, Rousey will likely have her old rival Becky Lynch waiting for her. “The Man” has repeatedly campaigned in interviews for a one-on-one match with Rousey.