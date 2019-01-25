New Details on Ronda Rousey Potentially Leaving WWE After WrestleMania

On Thursday, a report surfaced indicating that Ronda Rousey would be done with WWE after fulfilling her WrestleMania 35 duties. However, that may not be exactly the case.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Rousey has been allotted some flexibility in her WWE contract regarding taking a leave to start a family. Apparently, Rousey told WWE around Survivor Series that she’d like to use that privilege after WrestleMania and step away from the ring.

However, per Sheet’s sources, Rousey taking leave after ‘Mania is not guaranteed.

This seems like a logical addition to The Wrestling Observer’s story, which noted that even if Rousey did leave after WrestleMania, it would only be on a temporary basis.

So where does that leave us? Well, Rousey will likely be beating Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble and take her title to WrestleMania. As of now, rumors have her defending her Raw Women’s Championship against both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a major, possibly main event, WrestleMania match. If Rousey is indeed set to take a break then this means she’s unlikely to leave WM35 with her WWE gold.