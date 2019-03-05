Latest Rumor on Ronda Rousey’s Last Day in WWE Before Extended Absence

For several months now, several reports have indicated that Ronda Rousey will take a break from WWE action. And now we may have a good idea as to when the former UFC Champion will join WWE’s inactive list.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, current expectations have Rousey’s final appearance being April 8 — the Raw after WrestleMania 35. The Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted that this could change, especially with another Saudi Arabian event looming in May, but as of now, we have just over a month left of Rouseymania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rousey leaving after WM35 isn’t exactly a new idea. Since last fall, Rousey’s future has been attached to her leaving sometime after the big show in order to start a family. but in a recent interview with espnW, Rousey blasted the media for speculating on her private life.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” she said. “If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day.”

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey said. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things,” she said.

It’s worth noting that Rousey is reportedly signed to WWE until 2021. For now, consider her April departure to be a wait-and-see rumor. However, if Rousey does indeed bounce, she won’t be severing ties. It looks like she’ll be a part of Total Divas Season 9. The hit reality show’s cameras were reported to be at Rousey’s ranch not too long ago in order to snag footage for the upcoming season. That announcement has yet to be made official, but consider it imminent.

If Rousey is indeed leaving after Apilr 8, that means the chance of her retaining her Raw Women’s Championship at WM35 are slim. As of this moment, Rousey is set to go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair, but if Becky Lynch beats Flair this Sunday at Fastlane, then we’ll get a triple threat at ‘Mania.