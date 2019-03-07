Ronda Rousey Mocks Becky Lynch With New Shirt

First Ronda Rousey tried to fight Becky Lynch on social media. Now she’s trying to take her shots at “The Man” with her own merchandise.

On Wednesday Rousey released a trip of new shirts on her own personal website. The most notable of the three was a black shirt that read “Damn The Man,” a direct reference to her heel turn on Monday while parodying Lynch’s official “The Man” shirt.

“The Man trying to get you down? Well, damn The Man!! Wanna do more than just boo the Woo? Then screw the Woo!! Are you no longer Mrs. Nice Bitch? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you definitely also need one of these @rondarouseydotcom shirts!” Rousey wrote while promoting her new shirts on Instagram.

It’s worth pointing out that none of these shirts are licensed by the WWE.

After leaving her Raw Women’s Championship in the ring the week prior, Rousey returned to Monday Night Raw this week to take back her title from Stephanie McMahon moments before a new match was signed for the vacated title. McMahon complied, then announced that Becky Lynch would take on Charlotte Flair on Sunday at Fastlane, and that she’d be back in the championship match at WrestleMania 35 with Rousey and Flair if she won. While that did give Rousey what she always wanted, the former UFC Champion opted to turn heel by calling out the crowd for booing her whenever she was in the ring with Lynch or Flair.

She then brutally attacked both women, nailing Lynch with a series of stiff punches before locking in her armbar submission several times.

Naturally, Lynch had a comeback for Rousey on Twitter the next day.

Good. That’s the Ronda I want to beat at Wrestlemania. I’m on my feet today, but am I out of your head Ronnie? pic.twitter.com/9qCbuBGQRk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 5, 2019

“Good. That’s the Ronda I want to beat at Wrestlemania,” Lynch wrote. “I’m on my feet today, but am I out of your head Ronnie?”

