Watch: Ronda Rousey Snaps Stephanie McMahon’s Arm Again on Raw

Ronda Rousey was back to her old ways on Monday night, locking in an armbar on her former foe Stephanie McMahon.

A segment celebrating Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship victory on Raw this week started with McMahon in the ring while the rest of the Raw Women’s Division stood on the floor outside. After showing a highlight from the night before, McMahon claimed she had molded Rousey in her likeness, which earned a chorus of boos from the Brooklyn crowd.

Rousey, not wanting to play McMahon’s game, arrived and encouraged each of the women to join her in the ring and stand up to McMahon. The daughter of Vince McMahon tried to counter by saying Rousey acted inappropriately for snapping Alexa Bliss’ arm (who appeared ringside with her arm in a sling), and warned all of the women that she would do the same to them.

Rousey said she only breaks the arms of those who deserve it. She then locked McMahon in an armbar and snapped it. The heels quickly rushed to McMahon’s aid outside the ring while Rousey celebrated with the babyfaces.

The former UFC Champions’ feud with Stephanie McMahon traces all the way back to WrestleMania 31 when she teamed up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to attack both McMahon and Triple H during a promo. Rousey made her first appearance as a full-time WWE Superstar in January at the Royal Rumble event, and shook McMahon’s hand as she made her way around the ring. However the relationship quickly soured between the two in the following weeks, leading to a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 34 where Rousey and Kurt Angle beat McMahon and Hunter.

As icing on the cake, Rousey snapped McMahon’s arm with her signature armbar finisher the night after WrestleMania on Raw, forcing McMahon off of television for several months.

Rousey turned her attention to the Raw Women’s Championship at the start of the summer, but had her opportunity against then-champion Nia Jax thwarted when Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. After nearly two months of Bliss’ taunting, Rousey finally got her hands on the champ at SummerSlam and forced her to tap in just four minutes.

Rousey promised during her promo to be a fighting champion, though the date of her first title defense has yet to be determined. WWE’s next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Sept. 16 in San Antonio, Texas.