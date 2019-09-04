Watch: Ronda Rousey Gets Her Stitches Removed After Nasty Finger Injury

Ronda Rousey uploaded a video to her YouTube account on Wednesday of her getting the stitches in her finger taken out after the bad injury she suffered while filming 9-1-1.

The former UFC Champion was shown wincing numerous times as the stitches were removed. All the while her doctor explained what the next steps were in her healing process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fortunately fingers heel very fast and you are a fast healer in general. It’s going to be three to six months before I can say, ‘Yep, this is how your scar is going to look.’”

Rousey explained during an Instagram post several weeks back that during her first day of shooting a boat door fell on her hand and severely cut one of her fingers. She shockingly was able to continue the scene until the director yelled “Cut!” then was rushed to the hospital to get the finger properly reattached.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox,” Rousey wrote on Instagram while posting a photo of her damaged finger. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.

“I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover,” she added. “Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox.”

Rousey’s doctor explained that she’d still need to wear a brace for at least another six weeks.

“It takes a full six weeks for that tendon to be as healed as I would like it,” he said.

The third season of 9-1-1, which will feature Rousey as firefighter Lena Bosco, premieres on FOX on Sept. 23.