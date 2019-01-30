WWE Reportedly Changed Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania Plans Multiple Times

Ronda Rousey may prove to be the most lucrative acquisition in WWE history. But that means nothing if WWE doesn’t use her well, and apparently, it’s been a scramble to set up her WrestleMania 35 match.

On an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the evolution of Rousey’s WM35 plans. As of Tuesday, WWE is reportedly aiming for a triple threat match between Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. The addition of Flair has yet to happen but is the latest alteration WWE has made to the Rousey match.

Originally, per The Observer, WWE planned to have Rousey and Flair go one-on-one. This blueprint was put in motion last year when Flair ended Asuka’s legendary winning streak and Rousey had her blockbuster in-ring debut.

However, that idea was put on ice after Lynch and Flair cultivated one of WWE’s best rivalries this summer. WWE then decided that Rousey should work with Natalya for ‘Mania. But those plans were scrapped after Jim Neidhart passed away, ending any realistic chance of Natalya working heel.

But things got even messier in November. WWE booked Rousey vs. Lynch for Survivor Series in what was supposed to be a one-off match. However, fate intervened on the final Raw before the pay-per-view when Lynch leads a SmackDown attack on the Red Brand’s roster. In the process, Lynch was clocked by an errant Nia Jax fist earning her a concussion and broke a nose. Lynch bloodied by the botch but kept fighting and would eventually strike several iconic poses from the stands, giving her movement a signature image. Ever since that night, Becky Lynch has been the unofficial face of WWE.

Due to the injuries, Lynch was forced to withdraw from Survivor Series and WWE had Flair replace her. Flair and Rousey’s match was good, but will always be remembered for the kendo stick and steel chair assault that left Rousey battered. That was apparently the plan even if Lynch was in the game, but since it was Flair, Rousey now conceivably has the motive to seek revenge on The Queen.

But with all three women creating a highlight reel in 2018, the easiest—and probably best—solution is to have the triple threat at WM35. While Lynch and Rousey could have main evented on their own, the addition of Flair should be enough to guarantee they close the show.