Rumor on Ronda Rousey’s Next WWE Opponent

Now that Ronda Rousey is Raw Women’s Champion, finding her next opponent will be one of WWE’s top priorities. And apparently, WWE has made that decision but has yet to bring it to camera.

According to Cagesideseats, Natalya will soon emerge as Rousey’s first challenger for the Raw Womens’ Championship. The report didn’t specify whether or not they’d meet at the September 16 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but that may be their only option.

WWE made a point to highlight Rousey and Natalya’s on and off-screen friendship since the former UFC Champion joined the company. In terms of actual storyline, Natalya and Rousey have been referenced at best friends on multiple occasions. Since turning Rousey heel would run counter to WWE’s direction, we can safely bank on Natalya becoming the story’s villain.

However, getting fans to boo Natalya will be no easy task. On top of having one of the sweetest reputation ins WWE, Nattie just lost her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. During her SummerSlam and Raw appearances, Natalya was understandably misty-eyed as the WWE Universe loudly supported her. And while we could certainly be wrong, fans may be reluctant to accept Natalya as a heel.

We’ll have to see how things go down in upcoming episodes of Raw, but most recently, Rousey looked to resume her old rivalry with Stephanie McMahon. Earlier this year, reports indicated that WWE would routinely pit Rousey and McMahon against one another in the same way Steve Austin was used to antagonizeVince McMahon in the 90’s. While we’re still a long way from recreating that magic, people seem to be enjoying Rousey mangling Stephanie’s arm on a regular basis.

But we know that McMahon will plot a counterattack, one that may hinge upon turning Nattie against her friend.

Shortly after The Anvil passed away, Natalya posted a message to social media in honor of her father.

“I can’t put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad,” Neidhart said. “He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person.”

“There was no one like him!” she continued, posting a throwback photo of Jim with his brother-in-law Owen Hart. “I’m just gonna miss him so much. We are going to hold all of the moments we had with him clost to our hearts forever and never let them go. I promise to keep your memory alive. We love you so much, Daddy!”