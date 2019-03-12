WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Interfered at Fastlane in Anti-WWE Promo

Ronda Rousey thinks WWE is a joke.

A week into her heel turn, the former UFC Champion is doing her best to expose professional wrestling as a glorified circus act. In fact, she’s so sure wrestling is “fake” she delivered Becky Lynch’s win at Fastlane in order to beat The Man and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 — in a handicap match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the 2 on 1 won’t be happening, a Triple Threat is. But according to Rousey, it doesn’t matter what we call it, because it’s just another fight to her, something Lynch and Flair only pretend to do. Per Rousey, she’s out to pull the curtain back on our fake heroes.

This is the Ronda Rousey fans have been craving. And, at this moment, WWE has it’s the best villain in years.

But Rousey’s disdain wasn’t just for wrestling, but WWE fans too. within 10 seconds of her promo, she called us all “bandwagon bitches” who never actually appreciated her. According to Rousey, fans exposed their real feeling when they chanted “You Deserve It” at Survivor Series after Flair had laced her wit ha kendo stick a few dozen times.