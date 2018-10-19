WWE Reportedly Considering Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 35

Before Ronda Rousey even inked her WWE contract, she was attached to Charlotte Flair for a future WrestleMania match. But apparently, Becky Lynch just cut the line.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current feud between Lynch and Flair has complicated WWE’s future plans. Lynch’s rise has demanded attention which caused Charlotte Flair to lose momentum with WWE’s fanbase and potentially WWE decision makers. Per the report, this shift could rocket Lynch into WrestleMania 35’s main event against Rousey.

Considering it’s only October, this seems like a reaching notion. However, Lynch’s ascension cannot be denied. And frankly, nor can Flair’s stagnation. Flair and Rousey have long been assumed to be WWE’s most appealing blockbuster. But with Flair being kept a babyface, she’s lost a portion of her identity, while Lynch is vibrating at all-time highs.

But regardless of Flair’s current position on the card, she’s still WWE top female wrestler, and really, the best female wrestler in the history of the sport. While a scoop like this is inherently juicy, we still expect Flair to get the money match against Rousey.

Regardless of who faces Rousey, we still have a long way to go to determine that match. With Lynch’s name even being implicated in the rumor that suggests that WWE is truly behind the 31-year old and her current run at the top could keep her a permanent fixture in WWE’s main event.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway here is that WWE is considering two separate women’s matches to main event next year’s WrestleMania. Even though WWE has spent plenty of time patting itself on the back for the Women’s Revolution, that shouldn’t take away any of its significance. while some of it may be motivated by optics, WWE has made women’s wrestling not just a priority, but a commodity.

The acquisition of Ronda Rousey is roving to be the equivalent of performance-enhancing drugs for the women’s vision. She’s been better than anyone could have hoped and her headlining WrestleMania 35 will get next to zero push back. While her vs. Flair could be the bigger match, her vs. Lynch could be one that truly ignites the WWE Universe.

Right now both Lynch and Rousey are champions of their respective shows. They’ll both defend their titles at Evolution but it’s only Lynch who is in jeopardy of losing her gold.

Whoever emerges as Rousey’s opponent will likely have to do so via the Royal Rumble. WWE has established that the Rumble winner can pick their champion to challenge and that would appear to be the avenue in which Rousey gets her challenger We’ll just have to see if it’s Lynch or Flair.