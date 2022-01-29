WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Full Card, Start Time How to Watch, Betting Odds, Streaming

WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place tonight in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center, kicking off the road to WrestleMania 38 this coming April. Both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will defend their WWE world championships during the show, Becky Lynch will take on Doudrop with the Raw Women’s Championship on the line and real-life couples Edge and Beth Phoenix will clash with The Miz & Maryse.
“To have that chemistry and that history to fall back on, that’s always a plus. But for me it’s kind of strange because he was just thrown into this position,” Reigns told the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast earlier this week of his matchup with Rollings”Whether he deserves it or not, I guess that’s for the fans to decide. If you ask me, I don’t think so. He should have stayed on Raw and continued to pursue that WWE Championship. For me, if he was a good friend, he would have been like, ‘Ah, I appreciate the offer Adam Pearce, but you’re an idiot and thank you.’ Because at the end of the day I am who I am and I’m doing what I’m doing. He is who he is and he’s doing what he’s doing. We can let people measure it up or we can go straight to the facts. I’m on a different level than all these guys.
“So does he belong in the ring with me? I think so, I think he’s a top-tier performer in the ring,” he continued. “You can put Seth Rollins in the conversation with anyone. But when it comes to the 360, the total package of what we’re doing, it’s not even his fault. It’s like they’re playing Atari and I’m over here on PS5. I’m just levels ahead of everybody, we’re thinking of things way before them. If he was smart, he’d just apologize for accepting this match. Kiss the ring, acknowledge me, bow down and go back to Mondays.”
Reports have pointed towards a Reigns vs. Lesnar match at WrestleMania 38 for months, but recently Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated the company has no intention of them booking a Champion vs. Champion match. That means one of them could drop their championship as early as the weekend.
How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2022
- Date: Jan. 29, 2022
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Missouri
- Stream: Peacock (US), WWE Network (International)
The big report that broke less than a week before the event was that former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey would be returning to the company via Saturday’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. The UFC Hall of Famer hasn’t competed since dropping the title in the main event of WrestleMania 35, and the two women she faced in that bout — Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair — are the reigning Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champions.
In the days since those reports dropped, Rousey has gone from being unnamed in the betting odds for the show to being the odds-on favorite to win. She’s followed closely behind by last year’s Rumble winner, Bianca Belair.
Below are the betting odds for both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble via BetOnline. Lesnar and E have been atop the betting lines for the Men’s Rumble for nearly a month, though Lesnar pulled ahead of E after the latter was seemingly moved back to the SmackDown brand to start teaming with The New Day again.
WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Full Card
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Dodrop
- Men’s Royal Rumble
- Women’s Royal Rumble
