WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Full Card, Start Time How to Watch, Betting Odds, Streaming

WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place tonight in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center, kicking off the road to WrestleMania 38 this coming April. Both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will defend their WWE world championships during the show, Becky Lynch will take on Doudrop with the Raw Women’s Championship on the line and real-life couples Edge and Beth Phoenix will clash with The Miz & Maryse.

“To have that chemistry and that history to fall back on, that’s always a plus. But for me it’s kind of strange because he was just thrown into this position,” Reigns told the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast earlier this week of his matchup with Rollings”Whether he deserves it or not, I guess that’s for the fans to decide. If you ask me, I don’t think so. He should have stayed on Raw and continued to pursue that WWE Championship. For me, if he was a good friend, he would have been like, ‘Ah, I appreciate the offer Adam Pearce, but you’re an idiot and thank you.’ Because at the end of the day I am who I am and I’m doing what I’m doing. He is who he is and he’s doing what he’s doing. We can let people measure it up or we can go straight to the facts. I’m on a different level than all these guys.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So does he belong in the ring with me? I think so, I think he’s a top-tier performer in the ring,” he continued. “You can put Seth Rollins in the conversation with anyone. But when it comes to the 360, the total package of what we’re doing, it’s not even his fault. It’s like they’re playing Atari and I’m over here on PS5. I’m just levels ahead of everybody, we’re thinking of things way before them. If he was smart, he’d just apologize for accepting this match. Kiss the ring, acknowledge me, bow down and go back to Mondays.”

Reports have pointed towards a Reigns vs. Lesnar match at WrestleMania 38 for months, but recently Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated the company has no intention of them booking a Champion vs. Champion match. That means one of them could drop their championship as early as the weekend.

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Jan. 29, 2022 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Missouri

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Missouri Stream: Peacock (US), WWE Network (International)

The big report that broke less than a week before the event was that former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey would be returning to the company via Saturday’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. The UFC Hall of Famer hasn’t competed since dropping the title in the main event of WrestleMania 35, and the two women she faced in that bout — Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair — are the reigning Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champions.

In the days since those reports dropped, Rousey has gone from being unnamed in the betting odds for the show to being the odds-on favorite to win. She’s followed closely behind by last year’s Rumble winner, Bianca Belair.

Below are the betting odds for both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble via BetOnline. Lesnar and E have been atop the betting lines for the Men’s Rumble for nearly a month, though Lesnar pulled ahead of E after the latter was seemingly moved back to the SmackDown brand to start teaming with The New Day again.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Full Card

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Dodrop

Becky Lynch vs. Dodrop Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

Men’s Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar +300

AJ Styles +350

Big E +400

Roman Reigns +700

Kevin Owens +1000

Drew McIntyre +1200

The Rock +1400

Bobby Lashley +1600

Omos +1800

Seth Rollins +1800

Finn Balor +2000

Randy Orton +2500

Edge +2500

Austin Theory +2500

John Cena +2500

Riddle +2500

Damian Priest +2800

Braun Strowman +3300

Samoa Joe +4000

Sheamus +4000

Walter +4000

Sami Zayn +4000

Bray Wyatt +4000

Cesaro +5000

Tommaso Ciampa +5000

Xavier Woods +5000

Gable Steveson +5000

Bron Breakker +5000

Shinsuke Nakamura +6600

Happy Corbin +6600

Pete Dunne +6600

Rey Mysterio +6600

Ricochet +6600

Apollo Crews +6600

Triple H +6600

Johnny Gargano +8000

Dominik Mysterio +10000

Angelo Dawkins +10000

Montez Ford +10000

Johnny Knoxville +10000

Steve Austin +10000

Undertaker +10000

Mick Foley +10000

Shane McMahon +10000

Vince McMahon +25000

Women’s Royal Rumble