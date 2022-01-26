Roman Reigns: Seth Rollins Should Apologize for Accepting This WWE Universal Championship Match With Me

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against his former Shield brother Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. The rivalry between the pair has extended many years past the end of The Shield, but it was suddenly reignited when Adam Pearce brought Rollins over from Raw to step up as Reigns’ next challenger for his record-breaking championship reign. “The Tribal Chief” (staying somewhat in character) spoke on The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week to promote the Rumble and went so far as to claim Rollins should apologize for accepting Pearce’s offer.

“To have that chemistry and that history to fall back on, that’s always a plus. But for me it’s kind of strange because he was just thrown into this position,” Reigns said. “Whether he deserves it or not, I guess that’s for the fans to decide. If you ask me, I don’t think so. He should have stayed on Raw and continued to pursue that WWE Championship. For me, if he was a good friend, he would have been like, ‘Ah, I appreciate the offer Adam Pearce, but you’re an idiot and thank you.’ Because at the end of the day I am who I am and I’m doing what I’m doing. He is who he is and he’s doing what he’s doing. We can let people measure it up or we can go straight to the facts. I’m on a different level than all these guys.

“So does he belong in the ring with me? I think so, I think he’s a top-tier performer in the ring,” he continued. “You can put Seth Rollins in the conversation with anyone. But when it comes to the 360, the total package of what we’re doing, it’s not even his fault. It’s like they’re playing Atari and I’m over here on PS5. I’m just levels ahead of everybody, we’re thinking of things way before them. If he was smart, he’d just apologize for accepting this match. Kiss the ring, acknowledge me, bow down and go back to Mondays.”

Reigns’ ace in the hole, The Usos, will be barred from ringside during his bout the “The Visionary” this Saturday. Do you think Rollins can be the one to dethrone Reigns? Let us know in the comments below!