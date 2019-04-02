Rusev and Lana Announce They’re Teaming up With Jason Starr to Write New Comic ‘Dark Country’

WWE’s Rusev and Lana took to Instagram on Monday night with a major announcement — they’re making a comic book. The pair appeared in a video alongside their dog Joy with an announcement that they’ll be co-writing a new series call “Dark Country” alongside Jason Starr, who has previously worked on Marvel’s MAX series for both The Wolverine and The Punisher. The two didn’t divulge what the story would be about (though they implied they’ll both be in the book), but did post a call to action to their fans to find an artist by May 1 to help draw the book.

“We have exciting news, we are actually writing, co-writing a comic book with Jason Starr, who also has written Gotham, Wolverine, Ant-Man, The Punisher. The Punisher is literally one of my favorite comic books, so super excited to be working with him,” Lana said in the video.

Starr commented on his involvement with the series on Twitter, opening the line for a potential artist to step forward. Rusev and Lana specified that the artist would also be in charge of penciling, lettering and coloring.

Hey comics artists! Submit art for a new comic DARK COUNTRY I’m creating with @LanaWWE and @RusevBUL Info at link below!https://t.co/EMMdVBBhUM — Jason Starr (@JasonStarrBooks) April 2, 2019

As of Tuesday afternoon neither Rusev nor Lana have been booked for Sunday’s WrestleMania 35 main event. Back in mid-February the pair revealed that they had been pulled from the Total Divas reality show for reportedly being “strong disliked by the demographic.”

“Kevin Dunn told me that E! Executives took a poll and that we are strongly disliked by the demographic, they do not like us and that I’m hated, we’re hated, and that the E! Executives thought that our stories were very slapstick, and they were a strong no,” Lana said on an episode of Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast.

I was shocked. I just sat there,” she added. “It was like my tryout for WWE all over again. I’ve gone through a lot of different range of emotions. I’ll cry, but when I get hurt, I get really angry. That’s how I deal with hurt, I get really angry.

