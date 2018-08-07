Sami Zayn Undergoes Second Successful Surgery

Sami Zayn hasn’t been seen wrestling since Money in the Bank, but the WWE star took another step toward an eventual return on Tuesday.

It was discovered around the time that Zayn wrestled Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank that he had been working through injuries to both rotator cuffs. He had surgery on one of them back on June 21st and had the second surgery Tuesday.

Zayn took to Twitter to share the news of a hospital visit.

Who ever said bi-lateral rotator cuff surgery wasn’t fun? I get to wear a gown! pic.twitter.com/VTLNvd2r1c — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 7, 2018

Zayn is expected to return to the ring in early 2019, perhaps for the Royal Rumble which would be just in time for the build toward WrestleMania 35.

Zayn spoke about his injuries to WWE.com back in June:

Well, right now I’m in Birmingham, Ala. I just underwent surgery for my right shoulder, a.k.a. my good shoulder. So, I’m out for a little while with that. I guess people don’t know about this injury; I’ve been working with it for some time. I don’t know exactly when I tore it. I think I tore it, or initially injured it, on a Montreal Live Event. Which is ironic because I injured my left shoulder — now somewhat famously — in Montreal in my [Raw] debut against John Cena. And at a Live Event this past August wrestling Jinder Mahal, I think I injured it then. But then my left shoulder, a.k.a my bad shoulder, started to act up again as well. That shoulder hasn’t quite been the same since surgery anyway, so I had just kind of gotten used to the fact that that shoulder was the bad one. But it started to get progressively worse, so basically, long story short, it turns out I have two torn rotator cuffs. The left one and the right one are both torn. I just underwent surgery on the right one, and then in about six or seven weeks, I’ll be undergoing surgery on the left one, and hopefully I can come back healthy and happy.

During his absence, Zayn has been keeping busy by taking some improv classes and trying his hand at comedy. He’s also continuing work on his Sami For Syria campaign which has raised over $105,000 for mobile clinics in the war torn country.