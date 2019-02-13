Samoa Joe Has ‘No Doubt’ He’ll Be WWE Champion

Samoa Joe appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday to discuss his WWE career.

The two-time NXT Champion hasn’t won a title since he made the jump to the main roster in January 2017, but he said he’s confident he’ll be WWE Champion when the right time comes.

“It took me a long time to get to WWE because I was sitting there — it took me to put together an illustrious career to find a ridiculous stereotype to get in, and then when I did get in, I was told that I wouldn’t do anything. I was destined to stay in a certain spot and a certain place, and within two days we proved that wrong.”

“I understand how people’s timetable works,” he continued. “A lot of the fans are working on a timetable of when they see somebody come in they go, ‘Wow! This is awesome. They’re really behind this guy. They’re really gonna go with this guy. He’s gonna be the dude,’ and it happens in a certain amount of time. For me it’s never happened in that timetable, so I stopped prescribing to that time table. I have no doubt in my mind, I’ll be a WWE Champion. I have no doubt in my mind the success I will achieve before my career is said and done. I just know, at the same time, I’m still fighting these same battles and I will continue.”

Joe then poked fun at some of his co-workers who complain about not getting championship opportunities on social media.

“I’m not a guy that’s gonna be here and get on social media, and whine, and complain, and be all sad, ‘Man, I really wish they’d given me a chance,’” Joe said. “I’m going to go out there and slap people in the mouth, and go get a chance. Every time I walk to that ring I’m there to start a fight and that’s what people pay to see the last time I checked. They didn’t pay to see somebody go out there and give their emotions and be emotional. No, they paid to see me go out there and talk the talk and start a fight.”

Joe will be one of six men competing in Sunday’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, which will also feature Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston. Orton won a gauntlet match involving all six competitors on SmackDown Live this week, meaning he’ll be the last of the competitors to enter the match.

