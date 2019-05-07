Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio United States Championship Match Announced for Money in the Bank

With each man holding one pinfall win over the other in recent weeks, Samoa Joe will defend his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19. WWE officially announced the match during Monday Night Raw this week.

Joe first took on Mysterio at WrestleMania 35, and beat the world champion in just one minute to retain his title. Mysterio got his shot at a rematch last week, and wound up picking up a win via roll-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of Monday night, nine matches have been announced for Money in the Bank. Along with two titular ladder matches for this year’s Money in the Bank briefcases, the card will also feature WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns vs. Elias and The Miz vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match. Becky Lynch is currently doubled-booked for the show, defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!