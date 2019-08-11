Photos: Sasha Banks Reveals Striking New Hair Color On Instagram

Sasha Banks hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35. But as her hiatus from the company continues to grow longer, her social media posts continue to gain more and more attention.

Her latest post came on Saturday, where fans thought she had dyed her hair blond.

View this post on Instagram I don’t want summer to be over 🌞🌻🌼🌸 @nuolawigs A post shared by Mercedes Varnado (@sashabankswwe) on Aug 10, 2019 at 6:29am PDT

However she quickly revealed the new hair was actually a wig, which she felt made her look like Trish Stratus.

Banks started building speculation for a return to the fold last month when she posted photos of herself in a ring in Japan, training at the Sendai Girls’ Dojo with Meiko Satomura.

Bayley, Banks’ former tag partner and reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, recently discussed her current relationship with Banks in an interview with talkSPORT.

“She’s always happy for me, whenever,” Bayley said She called me [the night she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship]. We’re always happy for each other when anything great like that happens. You know, when she won her first title I wasn’t there. But we talk all the time and just like normal best friends in real-life, we’re happy when we see each other succeed.”

Part of the reason for Banks’ departure was reportedly her frustration over how the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles were being used. Bayley seemed to agree with her.

“I just wish they were more [featured],” she said. “And that was our goal, to try and bring them to life and everything and we didn’t really get a chance to do what we wanted with it. But, we thought the IIconics would have a chance and then they kind of didn’t.

“So I just see so much potential in the tag titles and I still haven’t given up on them. If it’s Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss who actually get time to grow the titles, then I’m happy with that,” she added. “As long as they get out there and they’re represented how they should be, I’ll be happy.”

Bliss and Cross captured the WWE Women’s tag titles earlier in the week and are not expected to compete at SummerSlam.