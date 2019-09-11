Sasha Banks Destroys Fan in Her Instagram Comments

With her title match against Becky Lynch just a few days away, Sasha Banks reminded everyone that “The Man” isn’t the only one who can obliterate people on social media. On Tuesday Banks posted a photo of her beating down Lynch with a steel chair, writing “Rent’s Due” in the caption.

A fan with the username “@honestable1993” wrote in the comments, “I just found out ur married n it broke my heart.” Banks quickly responded with “like you had a chance pfpfppfpf. Stay broke.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fan deleted the comment, but not before somebody screengrabbed it and posted it on Reddit.

Banks returned from her four-month hiatus from the company back in mid-August, where she turned heel and attacked both Natalya and Lynch with a steel chair. She later explained that all of the rumors about her — that she was upset with how the company was using her, that she threw a tantrum after losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania — were all true, and she was furious that Lynch was being pushed as the face of the women’s division. “The Boss” then convinced Bayley to join her, and together the pair attacked Lynch once again at the end of last week’s Raw. Banks will challenge Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, a title she has not held since August 2017, at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

Lynch has also made a name for herself of the past year with her fiery social media persona, most of which she directs at whoever she is feuding with at the time. “The Man” explained her social media presence on a recent episode of Straight Up Steve Austin.

“I obsess about it,” Lynch said. “Sometimes things will come to me, and sometimes I’ll just obsess about and think about it and wake up in the middle of the night. I’ll have to write it down and hash out my idea, but basically I just want to stir the pot as much as possible. Because we’re not in the industry of freaking friendship, right? We’re in the industry of conflict. And for so long I was trying to be nice and whatever. And I was just like, ‘No, that’s not selling tickets! Nobody wants to come and see us have a friendly good old wrestling match of nice wrestling.”

Elsewhere on Clash of Champions, Bayley will look to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.