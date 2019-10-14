Sasha Banks Officially Pulled From WWE Raw Match, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair Confirmed

WWE officially confirmed the rumors from over the weekend that Sasha Banks would not be medically cleared for Monday Night Raw’s show-opening match against Becky Lynch. The bout between “The Man” and “The Boss” was supposed to determine which brand would get the first pick of the night in the ongoing WWE Draft, but Banks is still dealing with an injury from her Hell in a Cell match with Lynch. With Banks out, Charlotte Flair will take her place and represent SmackDown.
“With Sasha Banks not medically cleared to compete, Charlotte Flair will take The Boss’ place in a battle against Becky Lynch to determine the first pick of Night 2 of the WWE Draft,” WWE.com’s announcement read.
BREAKING: With @SashaBanksWWE sidelined by injury, @MsCharlotteWWE will substitute in for a battle against @BeckyLynchWWE to determine the first pick of Night 2 of the #WWEDraft.https://t.co/LfpGNnbMjx— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2019
Banks’ injury was initially reported to be a back injury, but it was later clarified to be a tailbone injury. She has yet to comment on the situation, though she did react to getting drafted over to Friday Night SmackDown during Night 1 of the WWE Draft.
Blue Brand! The BluePrint! The Standard! The Legit Boss! The 💰
The second half of the WWE Draft will take place throughout Monday’s show as 40 wrestlers are eligible to be moved to either Raw or SmackDown. Here’s the full list of the draft pool below.
- Aleister Black
- Ali
- Andrade
- AOP (Akam & Rezar)
- Apollo Crews
- Bayley
- Brock Lesnar
- Buddy Murphy
- Carmella
- Charlotte Flair
- Cedric Alexander
- Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
- Dana Brooke
- Daniel Bryan
- Drake Maverick
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Elias
- Erick Rowan
- Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)
- King Corbin
- Jinder Mahal
- Liv Morgan
- Luke Harper
- Mojo Rawley
- The Miz
- No Way José
- Rey Mysterio
- R-Truth
- Rusev
- Samoa Joe
- Seth Rollins
- Sarah Logan
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)
- The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)
- The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)
- Titus O’Neil
WWE also teased a “blockbuster” trade to take place during the show thanks to a report from Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
“One thing we can be on the lookout for, it would be a blockbuster trade,” Glazer said. “Don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do know this — if one brand misses out on a must-have Superstar early, doesn’t mean they can’t land them much later.”