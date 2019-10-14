Sasha Banks Officially Pulled From WWE Raw Match, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair Confirmed

WWE officially confirmed the rumors from over the weekend that Sasha Banks would not be medically cleared for Monday Night Raw’s show-opening match against Becky Lynch. The bout between “The Man” and “The Boss” was supposed to determine which brand would get the first pick of the night in the ongoing WWE Draft, but Banks is still dealing with an injury from her Hell in a Cell match with Lynch. With Banks out, Charlotte Flair will take her place and represent SmackDown.

“With Sasha Banks not medically cleared to compete, Charlotte Flair will take The Boss’ place in a battle against Becky Lynch to determine the first pick of Night 2 of the WWE Draft,” WWE.com’s announcement read.

Banks’ injury was initially reported to be a back injury, but it was later clarified to be a tailbone injury. She has yet to comment on the situation, though she did react to getting drafted over to Friday Night SmackDown during Night 1 of the WWE Draft.

The second half of the WWE Draft will take place throughout Monday’s show as 40 wrestlers are eligible to be moved to either Raw or SmackDown. Here’s the full list of the draft pool below.

Aleister Black

Ali

Andrade

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Apollo Crews

Bayley

Brock Lesnar

Buddy Murphy

Carmella

Charlotte Flair

Cedric Alexander

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Dana Brooke

Daniel Bryan

Drake Maverick

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Elias

Erick Rowan

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

King Corbin

Jinder Mahal

Liv Morgan

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

The Miz

No Way José

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth

Rusev

Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins

Sarah Logan

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

Titus O’Neil

WWE also teased a “blockbuster” trade to take place during the show thanks to a report from Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.

“One thing we can be on the lookout for, it would be a blockbuster trade,” Glazer said. “Don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do know this — if one brand misses out on a must-have Superstar early, doesn’t mean they can’t land them much later.”