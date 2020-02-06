Sasha Banks Gives an Update on Her Injury

Sasha Banks hasn’t wrestled a match since Jan. 3, and reports have been floating around since the end of last month that she’s dealing with an ankle injury. “The Boss” appeared on the After The Bell podcast to address the injury this week, but opted to stay in character throughout. Banks attributed the injury to Lacey Evans, saying, “A couple of weeks ago, the evil, un-role model, terrible mother, Lacey Evans tripped me backstage and hurt my ankle. I can barely walk. It’s terrible. I’m a person that always wants to be 125%. Right now, I’m just at 100%. So, you guys have to wait. It’s unacceptable. I’m taking my time so I can come back bigger and better than ever.”

Throughout the rest of the interview, Banks made it clear she has no intention of challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

“My sights are to wear the most bomb outfit right next to my best friend’s side as she defends her title against some loser,” Banks said when asked what she wanted to do at the show. “You know WrestleMania is so long. If anything, I would hope that we were on the pre-show just so I can get it done and over with. I’ll probably still be making the same amount of money…That’s what it’s all about. I want to make the most money, I want to be on the pre-show so I can get out of there. It’s a long long day, we’re probably there from 8 AM till 2 AM in the morning. So I just got to go. I got to get my beauty sleep.”

The women’s matches on the WrestleMania card started to take shape this week. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance on Raw and threw out a challenge to Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania, and “The Queen” responded by appearing on this week’s NXT. Before she could give an answer, Ripley and Bianca Belair teamed up and attacked the 10-time champion.

With Flair preoccupied, the latest reports have Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against NXT’s Shayna Baszler. That leaves Bayley, who has been champion since mid-October, without a dance partner for the time being.

The only match officially booked for WrestleMania 36 so far is Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

