Photo: Sasha Banks Shows off New Look

Sasha Banks hasn’t been given much to do on WWE television since her Hell in a Cell loss against Becky Lynch. But “The Boss” still decided it was time to shake when she appeared at Ringside Fest this weekend with a new hairdo. Banks took to Twitter after the appearance to thank the fans that showed up, as well as Vince McMahon for booking her for the show.

“To all the fans I met today @RingsideC make sure you guys thank @VinceMcMahon for booking that. He did that for you!!” Banks tweeted. “Love you Vinny, thank you!”

Banks also gave fans a closer look at her hair with a few photos.

The four-time women’s champion appeared on Friday Night SmackDown this week to cheer on Bayley as she successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Champion against Nikki Cross. All three women were jumped after the match by NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, effectively kicking off the NXT invasion that would carry on throughout the night and culminate in Adam Cole defeating Daniel Bryan to retain the NXT Championship.

Banks returned to WWE television after a four-month hiatus in August, where she immediately turned heel and revealed she had switched her hair from pink to blue. Her absence from the show (and ambigous posts on social media) led to numerous reports coming out about her being upset with her role in the company and that she considered leaving. Banks explained in a WWE Chronicle episode shortly after her return that her absence had more to do with mental health.

She also refuted the reports that she and Bayley both behaved unprofessionally after they lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

“Just like, man, you guys don’t know the full story. You don’t know the full thing,” Banks said. “And then, just like how the hell do they make this stuff up too? I saw so much stuff like, ‘Crying on the floor of the locker room.’ No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans and Pam [Bayley] watching the main event. Because I was so happy for those girls

“Then there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor. It’s just, man, please show me those pictures, please show me the footage,” she added.