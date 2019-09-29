Sasha Banks Reportedly Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Now that she’s back from her months-long hiatus from the company, it appears Sasha Banks has locked in a contract extension with the WWE. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Friday via multiple sources that the four-time Raw Women’s Champion recently signed a new extension, though the length and financial details were not confirmed. Sapp noted one source said the extension came around the time she returned to television in August.

2019 has turned out to be a tumultuous year for Banks. At the start of the year she came up short against Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble, but turned around and became one-half of the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Bayley. The pair’s reign was cut unceremoniously short at WrestleMania 35, and Banks disappeared from television after that. In a recent edition of the WWE Chronicle series, Banks admitted that wrestling had “broken” her mentally and that she needed time away to reassess her priorities.

During that same episode she pushed back against the rumors that she and Bayley had acted unprofessional backstage after dropping the tag titles.

“Just like, man, you guys don’t know the full story. You don’t know the full thing,” Banks said. “And then, just like how the hell do they make this stuff up too? I saw so much stuff like, ‘Crying on the floor of the locker room.’ No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans and Pam [Bayley] watching the main event. Because I was so happy for those girls

“Then there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor. It’s just, man, please show me those pictures, please show me the footage,” she added.

Upon her return Banks turned heel and attacked both Natalya and Becky Lynch, setting up a feud with the latter that led to a title match at Clash of Champions. Lynch retained her title via disqualification, but a rematch between the two inside Hell in a Cell was quickly set up for the Oct. 6 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Along with that match, the two will be on opposite sides of a tag team match on SmackDown’s FOX premiere on Friday, which will also involve Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

Banks also found herself in the headlines this weekend over a Twitter beef with Seth Rollins, where she mocked his comments about having a “dream match” with Rey Mysterio. This eventually led to Rollins deleting his Twitter account