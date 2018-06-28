Sasha Banks Admits Thinking Ronda Rousey Joining WWE Was Unfair

By now, it’s hard to find a Ronda Rousey naysayer. However a few months ago the UFC Hall of Famer had no shortage of detractors when it came to her WWE career.

And Sasha Banks was one of them.

In an appearance on the CBS In This Corner Podcast, Banks revealed that she wasn’t all that excited about Rousey joining WWE’s female locker room.

“When I first heard that she was gonna be here, I was a little like, ‘huh, that’s not really fair,” admitted Banks.

Banks reluctance to warmly greet Rousey’s arrival sounds like it stems from her competitive nature. Banks is one of WWE’s brightest stars, but she likely knew that Rousey would leapfrog most of the women’s roster, including herself.

And that’s exactly what’s happened. Except Rousey didn’t just bypass her female counterparts—she’s arguably WWE’s best attraction at the moment. In a laughably short period of time, Rousey has routinely displayed her “it’ factor on top of being an exceptional in-ring storyteller. And Sasha Banks knows good work when she sees it.

“She had been killing it. She’s proven all the doubters wrong, and it’s so crazy to see her matches,” said Banks. “I’m like in shock, I’m in awe. I loved her match at WrestleMania, I loved her match at Money in the Bank, and I definitely think she’s one to watch. I can’t believe Money in the Bank was only her second match and I am so impressed, and I hope I get to wrestle her in the future and I’m really excited for her here in the WWE and she really has been killing it,” she said.

With Banks locked in with Bayley and Rousey hunting the Raw Women’s Championship, it’s unlikely the pair of Superstars meet in the ring anytime soon. However, last year, as the Rousey to WWE rumors bubbled, there were many indications that WWE would book a 4 Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match for Survivor Series. That could be on the table for this year too, and Banks has already provided an inflammatory quote on that matchup, too.

During an appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast Banks took a swipe at the pending arrival of the Four Horsewomen of MMA.

“I feel like I keep hearing rumblings of that too, which is cool. It’s awesome, but we are The Four Horsewomen and they’re just fans. Yeah, and if they wanted to fight us, they need to get in the back of the line like everybody else, get a contract, train down at the [WWE] Performance Center, get on NXT, and try to get called up [to the main roster] just like everybody else,” she asserted.

Since her barb, Rousey and Shayna Basler have risen to prominence while Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke have recently signed WWE contracts.

