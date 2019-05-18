Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles: Possible Spoiler For Money In The Bank Championship Match

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will do battle this Sunday night at Money In The Bank in a match for the WWE Universal Championship.

It’s the first major championship defense for Rollins since winning the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. However, if one report is correct, WWE could be planning a WrestleMania rematch for their big show in Saudi Arabia in June.

According to WrestleVotes, a Twitter account that has broken news in the past, the plan is currently for a Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar Universal Championship Match at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday, June 7th.

Right now, we would say to take this as just a strong rumor at this point. Though WrestleVotes has been right in the past, they have also been wrong. Notably, teasing a major surprise for the Royal Rumble. However, their positive track record has outweighed the negative.

Rollins and Styles at Money In The Bank should be a tremendous match regardless of the result, though a Rollins victory would seem to be incredibly likely regardless of what the plan is at Super ShowDown. Having just taken the title from Lesnar following another long reign by the former Universal Champion, it would seem to be far too early to take the belt off of Rollins. We discussed this in our Money In The Bank preview here on ComicBook.

One piece of intrigue heading into the match could be whether WWE decides to have Styles embark on a heel turn. With Rollins carrying the championship for the foreseeable future, there would seem to be a ceiling on the babyface side of the roster for Styles.

It’s been several years since Styles has been a heel, and his former Bullet Club teammates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are also on the RAW side. Could we see a possible Club reunion in the future? We talked about this on my pro wrestling podcast, Top Rope Nation, this week and had a really interesting discussion about WWE’s possible directions for Styles coming out of Money In The Bank.

ComicBook will have full coverage of Money In The Bank this Sunday evening.