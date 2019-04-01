Seth Rollins Explains How He Got Vince McMahon to Reinstate the Curb Stomp

Seth Rollins has had a strange history of finishing moves throughout his time in the WWE. Following the origial break-up of The Shield in 2014, Rollins climbed the ranks as a singles wrestler with his vicious Curb Stomp finisher. He famously used the move during the WrestleMania 31 main event to win the WWE Championship, only to have it replaced by Triple H’s Pedigree when Vince McMahon decided the move was too easy to be imitated by kids. Rollins would keep the move until he beat Triple H at WrestleMania 33, then replaced it shortly after with the Ripcord Knee. Rollins finally brought back the Curb Stomp in January 2018, and it’s been a staple of his matches ever since.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Rollins explained how he convinced McMahon to let him use the move again.

“It was a conversation that I had to have with [McMahon],” Rollins explained. “It was something where he had his reasons for why he wanted to get rid of it at the time. That was a fine and dandy, but I was having trouble getting a finisher that I was happy with and he was happy with. The Pedigree worked for a little bit, and the Ripcord Knee worked OK. But at the end of the day, the Stomp was what I was synonymous with, it’s what I won the title with, it was part of who I was.”

“When it came down to it, I just went and asked him a few years later. I said, ‘Hey look, I want to do this. Give me reasons not to and I will tell you why you’re wrong and hopefully, we can meet in the middle.’ He was on my side, I caught him on a good day,” he continued. “Luckily it’s back and hopefully, it’s not going anywhere.”

After dominating Monday Night Raw‘s upper mid-card with two Intercontinental Championship reigns and reuniting The Shield, Rollins made his jump back into the world championship picture by winning the 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble. He’ll challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday at WrestleMania 35.

The show, which will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will feature Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Women’s Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch in the main event.

