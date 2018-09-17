Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre Retain Tag Titles Over the Shield at Hell In A Cell

Recently crowned RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre had their hands full on Sunday night at Hell In A Cell.

The new champions took on the Shield team of Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. After Rollins worked iggler and McIntyre early in the bout, Ambrose and McIntyre squared off back and forth until a distraction allowed Ziggler to take out Ambrose from behind, giving Drew the advantage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Drew and McIntyre worked over Ambrose on their side of the ring until a hot tag was made to Rollins. Rollins took out Ziggler with some offense, including a sling blade and a big spin kick. As Ziggler rolled to the outside, Rollins went for a big move but was tripped up by McIntyre. Ziggler ran back in for a DDT and a near fall. McIntyre then came back in and used his power to work over Seth. He and Dolph took turns with Rollins.

Ziggler locked in a sleeper hold and Rollins slowly tried, unsuccessfully, to fight out of it and get to his corner. Rollins eventually broke the hold and McIntyre was tagged in. Rollins went for the tag, but Ambrose was tripped off the apron by McIntyre.

After some more offense from McIntyre, Rollins fought through to make the tag to Ambrose but the referee didn’t see it. As Ambrose argued, Dolph and Drew teamed up on Seth in the corner and continued on offense. Dolph took Seth up top for a superplex, but Rollins was able to push him off. He eventually hit a Blockbuster on McIntyre out of the corner. Shortly after, he made the hot tag and Dean and Drew went at it in the ring.

Ambrose took out both opponents and went for the Dirty Deeds on McIntyre. Drew avoided it and Ambrose rolled through for a near fall. Ziggler got into it on the outside ring apron with Ziggler, allowing Drew to blind side him and take him out. On the outside, Ambrose fought back and send Drew into the ring post and Dolph into the ring barricade.

McIntyre was sent back into the ring and Dean went up top. He came off the top but Drew caught him and tossed him into the corner with a belly to belly release suplex. Ambrose made the hot tag to Rollins as Dolph was also tagged in. He sent Dolph outside the ring and then hit a suicide dive to the outside but his opponents caught him. At that point, Ambrose did a dive of his own that took out everyone.

Back in the ring, Rollins hit a Falcon Arrow for a near fall on Ziggler. Dolph dodged a Curb Stomp but Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb for a near fall. At this point, the match broke down with everyone in the ring. Dolph ended up hitting the Zig Zag for a near fall as the crowd erupted. Rollins and Dolph were left in the ring with the other two on the outside.

In came McIntyre, and received a superkick from Rollins for his efforts. Seth went up top for a frog splash and hit it for a near fall. The crowd was really hot at this point for every near fall. Ambrose and Rollins went for a top rope move on Drew but Dolph broke it up. Rollins went for a splash on Ziggler on the outside but ended up empty. Drew then gave a big clothesline to Ambrose in the ring. Ambrose fought out of a double team move and went for the Dirty Deeds but was pushed off into a tag to Rollins. Seth then went up top and hit a superplex. He rolled through and went for a suplex, but McIntyre ran in and hit the Claymore Kick on Rollins the process. Ziggler covered for the pinfall.

This really was a fantastic match that is worth going out of your way to watch.