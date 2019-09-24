Watch: Seth Rollins Demolishes Bray Wyatt After WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw closed out with Bray Wyatt once again terrifying Seth Rollins as “The Fiend” when he interrupted a match between Rollins and Braun Strowman and knocked out the big man with his Mandible Claw. Rollins was shown screaming as he crouched in the corner (something many fans on Twitter though made him look too weak), but the Universal Champion managed to get the last laugh once the cameras stopped rolling. In a clip uploaded to Twitter after the show, Wyatt was shown setting up for Sister Abigail on Rollins, only for the champ to counter the move and nail Wyatt with four consecutive Curb Stomps. He tried to attack him again, but the lights in the arena went out allowing Wyatt to escape.

This is easily the most vulnerable Wyatt has looked since debuting as “The Fiend” and could be a hint that Rollins may overcome the demonic alter-ego in the upcoming Hell in a Cell match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wyatt first debuted his new persona — which jumps back and forth between being a children’s television host and a clown demon — back in April with his Firefly Fun House backstage sketches. He finally appeared in-person as “The Fiend” by attacking Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Finn Balor on Raw, leading to his return match at SummerSlam where he defeated Balor in just three minutes. He then inserted himself into the Universal Championship picture by calling out both Strowman and Rollins ahead of their title match at Clash of Champions. He appeared at the end of the show and attacked Rollins once he retained, making it clear he was next in line for a title shot.

Wyatt’s new mask, his severed head lantern and his Firefly Fun House segments were all created with the help of Jason Baker and Tom Savini Studios.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt in an interview with the Wrestling Reality shortly after the Firefly Fun House segments started. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”