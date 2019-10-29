Watch: Seth Rollins Says He Feels Disrespected by WWE Fans for Getting Booed Against Bray Wyatt

After Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match on this week’s Monday Night Raw, the champ cut a promo on WWE’s YouTube channel where he finally addressed the elephant in the room regarding the WWE fans and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Ever since Rollins’ feud with Wyatt started back at Clash of Champions, crowds have been overwhelmingly cheering for him and booing Rollins whenever he gets the upper hand. That was on full display during their Hell in a Cell match (even before the controversial ref stoppage), and it’s been a similar story in the dark matches they’ve had since then.

Rollins said outright that he feels disrespected by the fans given how hard he works each week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s been a lot of disrespect going around lately, I feel like. The Fiend, I get it, he’s cool man. He’s fresh and he’s new and he’s got this cult following and that just puts a chip on my shoulder. I just feel like I’m out here every single week busting my back, breaking my back, putting this whole company on my back sometimes, and I don’t get the respect that I deserve cause there’s this new flavor of ice cream. And the dude’s scary, I get that too.”

“I don’t know what it’s gonna take at Crown Jewel to put him away, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to survive and prevail cause it’s kind of what I do. Tonight was a test, I got through it and I feel fully prepared going into Crown Jewel.”

The interview echoed what Rollins has been saying on social media.

“Survive and Prevail is bigger than just what happens between the ropes,” Rollins wrote in his first tweet following Hell in a Cell. “Question everything, even yourself, and fight your heart out every step of the way. #sethrollinsisnotcool.”

He even argued with a few fans on Twitter regarding the result, going so far as to say the legendary Undertaker vs. Mankind cell match should have ended the same way.

“I imagine Mick and Taker might have liked the ref to stop the match there,” Rollins wrote. “Might have added a few more years to Mick’s incredible career. Just a thought.”

Rollins’ rematch against Wyatt in Saudi Arabia on Thursday will have two stipulations — Falls Count Anywhere, and the match cannot be stopped for any reason. History is on Rollins’ side heading into the match, as no champion has lost their title in the three previous Saudi Arabia pay-per-view events.