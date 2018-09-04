Seth Rollins Suffers Nasty Gash in Raw Melee

As a whole, The Shield had a rough go on Raw this Monday. But individually speaking, it was Seth Rollins who may have had the worst night.
Rollins along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were arrested and hauled off in a police truck to open Raw. They’d make a hero’s return to close the show, but their glory was short-lived. Braun Strowman, with the aid of every villain on Raw’s roster, spent the final 10 minutes of airtime dismantling The Shield. Reigns were bashed with stairs, Ambrose was tortured on an announce table and Rollins was tossed off the ramp into the park police vehicle.
However, Rollins impact leads to shattered glass and a nasty gash on his arm. The accident left Rollins freely bleeding and he and his comrades continue to eat aggression from Strowman and Co. Bloodshed in WWE always catches eyes and a few folks on Twitter posted screencaps of Rollins’ injury:
WWE went as far as adding a press release to keep the Shield’s status ambiguous:
THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY — Despite evidently suffering multiple injuries at the hands of Braun Strowman, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Zigger & Drew McIntyre and a host of other Superstars on Raw, The Shield refused medical attention, WWE.com can confirm.
It is unknown at this time how the multi-Superstar ambush will affect Reigns’ Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match defense against Strowman at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Sept. 16, or The Hounds of Justice’s Six-Man Tag Team Match against Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre at the WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6.
Stay with WWE.com as more updates on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose become available.