Seth Rollins Suffers Nasty Gash in Raw Melee

As a whole, The Shield had a rough go on Raw this Monday. But individually speaking, it was Seth Rollins who may have had the worst night.

Rollins along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were arrested and hauled off in a police truck to open Raw. They’d make a hero’s return to close the show, but their glory was short-lived. Braun Strowman, with the aid of every villain on Raw’s roster, spent the final 10 minutes of airtime dismantling The Shield. Reigns were bashed with stairs, Ambrose was tortured on an announce table and Rollins was tossed off the ramp into the park police vehicle.

However, Rollins impact leads to shattered glass and a nasty gash on his arm. The accident left Rollins freely bleeding and he and his comrades continue to eat aggression from Strowman and Co. Bloodshed in WWE always catches eyes and a few folks on Twitter posted screencaps of Rollins’ injury:

I don’t think it’s ketchup, Seth has a scar in his arm pic.twitter.com/HEr2hrUgs8 — ♐Lili Rollins Styles🇮🇹 (@LilianaGuarinoR) September 4, 2018

WWE went as far as adding a press release to keep the Shield’s status ambiguous: